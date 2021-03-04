Fans To Return To Albany's Times Union Center

Fans will be allowed to attend a live sporting event at Albany’s Times Union Center for the first time in more than a year. The arena’s management announced Thursday that it will open at 10 percent capacity for the NCAA men’s ice hockey regionals March 27th and 28.

The arena has been serving as a COVID vaccination site in recent weeks. Tickets for the hockey tournament will be sold in two-person pods, with pods kept 9feet apart under state guidelines.

Attendees will need to show a negative coronavirus test taken with 72 hours of the game.