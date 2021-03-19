Ensemble Mik Nawooj's New Album "Death Become Life" Available Today

Led by composer/pianist, JooWan Kim, Oakland based Hip-Hop orchestra Ensemble Mik Nawooj creates metamusic by sampling principles from the Hip-Hop and Classical genres.

Since 2010 Ensemble Mik Nawooj has attracted some of the most excellent classical musicians and MCs in the San Francisco Bay Area while gaining national attention.

Their new album “Death Become Life” is available today. Some of the music on the album deconstructs iconic classical repertoire - works by Beethoven, Bach, and Mozart - given the JooWan Kim treatment and featuring, of course, the ensemble’s MC: Sandman.

The album release is accompanied by 5 live performance music videos, and a virtual release party in collaboration with Asian Art Museum x Yerba Buena Gardens Festival. The videos were filmed at the museum and feature turf dancers and Ensemble Mik Nawooj in the exhibitions.

JooWan Kim and Sandman joins us.