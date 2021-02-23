"Energy In All Directions" At The Tang

The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY is now showing an exhibition called "Energy in All Directions."

The exhibition brings rarely seen artworks and new acquisitions from the Tang collection together in dialogue with objects from the Shaker Museum’s extensive holdings to celebrate the life and legacy of artist and gallerist Hudson (1950–2014). Hudson and the Shakers valued acceptance, equality, and artistry, and both built new communities that shared common themes of inclusion, interconnectedness, and innovation. They were both radicals in their time.

The exhibition also includes a poetry and music commissioning project created in partnership with Saratoga Performing Arts Center and the Academy of American Poets.

On Friday (Feb 26), the Tang’s Dunkerley Dialogue series will feature poet Nickole Brown and artist Cary Smith in an online conversation with Shaker Museum Director Lacy Schutz and Jeff Bailey.

With us today to tell us all about the exhibition and Friday’s event are Ian Berry, the Dayton Director of the Tang, and Lacy Schutz, the Director of the Shaker Museum.