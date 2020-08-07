 Elected Officials Call On Washington To Help Cash-Strapped Municipalities | WAMC

Elected Officials Call On Washington To Help Cash-Strapped Municipalities

By 1 hour ago
  • U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Albany City Treasurer Darius Shahinfar, Congressman Paul Tonko
    U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Albany City Treasurer Darius Shahinfar, Congressman Paul Tonko
    WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Paul Tonko were in Albany Friday afternoon calling on Washington to provide local governments with direct federal relief.

Albany treasurer Darius Shahinfar says municipalities need help now.

"The City of Albany is facing a $17 to $20 million deficit in 2020 alone, and simple math tells us that this 10 to 15 percent drop in revenue will inevitably force cuts in public safety. Cuts that will make our cities unrecognizable," said Shahinfar.

Gillibrand and Tonko joined fellow-Democrat Shahinfar outside City Hall.

Gillibrand said "No state or town has been untouched by this pandemic and the economic crisis that it created."

Tonko added "Mr. President, let's invest in America. Let's invest in the people of this great country."

Local governments have begun service and staffing cuts with revenues sharply down due to the pandemic. Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York faces a $30 billion hole over the next two years. --

Tags: 
Albany City Treasurer Darius Shahinfar
New York Congressman Paul Tonko
New York U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
COVID-19

Related Content

Report: Health Care Jobs At Risk As Uninsured Rate Soars

By Aug 6, 2020
The symbol of medicine, the caduceus.
WAMC File Photo

More than 5 million Americans have lost their employer-sponsored health plans during the pandemic, and have not secured alternate health insurance. That’s according to a study by nonprofit consumer health care advocacy group Families USA.

U.S. Economy On High Alert Over Shaky Future Of Extra Jobless Benefits

By Aug 6, 2020

Updated at 9 a.m ET

Ordinarily when people lose their job, they spend less money. But something unusual happened this spring when tens of millions of people were suddenly thrown out of work by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Gillibrand Asking For $50 Billion For Child Care Centers

By Jul 27, 2020
NY Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Assemblymember John McDonald, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden outside Unity House in Troy.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul stopped by Unity House of Troy Monday to meet with local child care providers and call for critical support for the industry.