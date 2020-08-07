Elected Officials Call On Washington To Help Cash-Strapped Municipalities

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Paul Tonko were in Albany Friday afternoon calling on Washington to provide local governments with direct federal relief.

Albany treasurer Darius Shahinfar says municipalities need help now.

"The City of Albany is facing a $17 to $20 million deficit in 2020 alone, and simple math tells us that this 10 to 15 percent drop in revenue will inevitably force cuts in public safety. Cuts that will make our cities unrecognizable," said Shahinfar.

Gillibrand and Tonko joined fellow-Democrat Shahinfar outside City Hall.

Gillibrand said "No state or town has been untouched by this pandemic and the economic crisis that it created."

Tonko added "Mr. President, let's invest in America. Let's invest in the people of this great country."

Local governments have begun service and staffing cuts with revenues sharply down due to the pandemic. Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York faces a $30 billion hole over the next two years. --