 Dutchess County Has A New Legislator For A Vacated Seat | WAMC

Dutchess County Has A New Legislator For A Vacated Seat

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Courtesy of Dutchess County government

The Dutchess County Legislature has a new member filling a vacated seat.

The Hyde Park Town Board on Monday unanimously appointed Brendan Lawler to complete the term of Hannah Black, who resigned after being selected by the county’s Democratic Committee to serve as Democratic Commissioner of the Dutchess County Board of Elections. The Committee elected Black over then Commissioner Elizabeth Soto. Lawler, who has resigned from the Hyde Park Zoning Board of Appeals to serve as county legislator, teaches Social Studies at Arlington High School. Lawler, a Democrat, will serve out Black’s term, which ends in December. Meantime, Republican Gregg Pulver was re-elected to a fourth term as Legislature chair.

Tags: 
Dutchess County Legislature
Hyde Park
Hannah Black
Brendan Lawler

Related Content

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Debriefs Legislators On Pleasant Valley Protests

By Allison Dunne Aug 7, 2020
Pleasant Valley Black Lives Matter Protest, July 18, 2020
Courtesy of the Dutchess County Sheriff's office

Members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office delivered a presentation Thursday before a county legislature committee about the department’s response to and an analysis of a Black Lives Matter protest in July. Counter-protestors also appeared and tensions escalated into verbal sparring and violence. Legislators had many questions.

Dutchess County Legislator Barbara Jeter-Jackson Dies At 82

By WAMC News May 25, 2020
barbara jeter-jackson
dutchessny.gov

Longtime Dutchess County Legislator Barbara Jeter-Jackson has died at age 82.

Voters Will Decide On Independent Redistricting In Dutchess

By Allison Dunne Sep 13, 2019
Courtesy of Dutchess County government

Independent redistricting is another step closer to reality in Dutchess County. The county legislature this week unanimously passed a law amending the county charter. Now, it’s up to the voters.