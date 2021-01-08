Dutchess County Has A New Legislator For A Vacated Seat

The Dutchess County Legislature has a new member filling a vacated seat.

The Hyde Park Town Board on Monday unanimously appointed Brendan Lawler to complete the term of Hannah Black, who resigned after being selected by the county’s Democratic Committee to serve as Democratic Commissioner of the Dutchess County Board of Elections. The Committee elected Black over then Commissioner Elizabeth Soto. Lawler, who has resigned from the Hyde Park Zoning Board of Appeals to serve as county legislator, teaches Social Studies at Arlington High School. Lawler, a Democrat, will serve out Black’s term, which ends in December. Meantime, Republican Gregg Pulver was re-elected to a fourth term as Legislature chair.