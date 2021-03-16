Dutchess County Exec Delivers State Of The County Address

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is presenting his state of the county address Tuesday. The recorded virtual presentation focuses on the county’s COVID-19 response in the past year. Molinaro plans to expand housing options and enhance the parks system, among other initiatives. WAMC”s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Molinaro ahead of his online address.

The Republican county executive’s address is virtual because of the pandemic.

Molinaro mentioned a youth opportunity center. He refers to a project that would have the county take ownership of a former YMCA building in Poughkeepsie. The mayor and Molinaro are seeking approval from the city Common Council to transfer ownership of the property for $10 to Dutchess County. Then the county would have to finance $25 million for the demolition of the decaying structure, and design and construction of a new center. Officials recently delivered a public presentation on the plan.