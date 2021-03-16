 Dutchess County Exec Delivers State Of The County Address | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Dutchess County Exec Delivers State Of The County Address

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro delivers his 2021 State of the County address, virtually, March 16
    Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro delivers his 2021 State of the County address, virtually, March 16
    Courtesy of the Office of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is presenting his state of the county address Tuesday. The recorded virtual presentation focuses on the county’s COVID-19 response in the past year. Molinaro plans to expand housing options and enhance the parks system, among other initiatives. WAMC”s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Molinaro ahead of his online address.

The Republican county executive’s address is virtual because of the pandemic.

Molinaro mentioned a youth opportunity center. He refers to a project that would have the county take ownership of a former YMCA building in Poughkeepsie. The mayor and Molinaro are seeking approval from the city Common Council to transfer ownership of the property for $10 to Dutchess County. Then the county would have to finance $25 million for the demolition of the decaying structure, and design and construction of a new center. Officials recently delivered a public presentation on the plan. 

Tags: 
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
state of the county
COVID-19

Related Content

Rep. Maloney Holds Anniversary COVID-19 Forum With County Execs

By Allison Dunne Mar 5, 2021
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney Holds Anniversary COVID-19 Roundtable with county executives, March 5, 2021
Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

Democratic New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney held a virtual roundtable Friday with three county executives. The gathering marked one year since Maloney’s first COVID-19 roundtable when the first cases in his 18th District emerged.

Hudson Valley Lawmakers Press For Permanent Vaccination Sites

By Allison Dunne Mar 4, 2021
Colleen Laico, from Kingston, NY, a medical professional at the ER at Kingston Hospital, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, December 18, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

Several lawmakers in the Hudson Valley are urging New York state officials to set up joint COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites closer to home. Local leaders in the region have repeatedly said traveling to the closest state sites is too far for many mid-Hudson region residents. 

HV Lawmakers Discuss Next Steps In Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Cuomo

By Allison Dunne Mar 2, 2021
The New York State capitol in Albany
Dave Lucas / WAMC

On Monday, New York state Attorney General Letitia James received the necessary referral letter from the executive chamber to independently investigate allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne reports on what lawmakers in her region think should happen next.

Dutchess County Exec Asks NY Gov To Open A Joint Vaccination Site

By Allison Dunne Feb 20, 2021
Dutchess County COVID-19 vaccination site
Courtesy of Dutchess County government

The Dutchess County executive wants New York state to open a joint vaccination site at one currently operated by the county. The nearest state sites are two far for many mid-Hudson residents.

NYSAC, County Execs Weigh In On Proposed Budget, Federal Aid And Vaccines

By Allison Dunne Feb 12, 2021
New York State Capitol

County executives from around New York held a media call Thursday to talk about impacts from the proposed state budget; federal COVID-19 relief bill negotiations; vaccine distribution and more.

Vaccinated Skilled Nursing Facility Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive

By 19 hours ago
CVPH Medical Center
Pat Bradley/WAMC

A fully vaccinated resident of the Skilled Nursing Facility at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has tested positive for COVID-19.

Couples, Wedding Vendors Hopeful As They Grapple With New Guidelines In NY

By Mar 15, 2021
Sixty State Place
Jesse King / WAMC

Starting March 15, New York state will expand its capacity limits at weddings to 150 people, with COVID-19 testing required. Pandemic gathering restrictions have roiled many couples, families, and venues for the past year. WAMC’s Jesse King has more on what the stalled wedding industry thinks of the change. 

Ulster County Exec Says Schools Will Soon Reopen

By Allison Dunne Mar 11, 2021
BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Charles Khoury (left) and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, March 11, 2021
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan/screenshot by WAMC, Allison Dunne

The nine school districts in Ulster County are preparing to reopen in person full-time. The Ulster County executive delivered the news during his COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, alongside a district superintendent.