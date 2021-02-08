 Downing Launching Bid For Mass. Governor | WAMC

Downing Launching Bid For Mass. Governor

  • Massachusetts State Senator Ben Downing
    Massachusetts State Senator Ben Downing
    Jim Levulis / WAMC

Former Massachusetts State Senator Ben Downing, a native of Pittsfield, says he is running for governor.

Downing, a Democrat who spent a decade in the Senate representing Western Massachusetts, tells the Boston Globe he is running “to build a fairer, stronger Massachusetts.”

He is the first declared Democrat in the 2022 race. Downing says he will run regardless of whether Republican Governor Charlie Baker seeks a third four-year term.  

Now living in East Boston, Downing has been a WAMC commentator in recent years.

Tags: 
Ben Downing
Massachusetts State Senator Ben Downing