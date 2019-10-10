David Hawkings On Rep. Lowey's Surprise Retirement Announcement

The New York political class got a surprise on Thursday when 16-term Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey of the 17th House district announced her retirement, effective at the end of the term. The 82-year-old chair of the House Appropriations committee said in a statement: "It is my deep honor and privilege to serve my community and my country, and I will always be grateful to the people who have entrusted me to represent them." WAMC News got reaction from longtime Congressional reporter David Hawkings, editor-in-chief of The Fulcrum.