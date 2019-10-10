David Hawkings On Rep. Lowey's Surprise Retirement Announcement

By 15 seconds ago
  • David Hawkings
    David Hawkings

The New York political class got a surprise on Thursday when 16-term Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey of the 17th House district announced her retirement, effective at the end of the term. The 82-year-old chair of the House Appropriations committee said in a statement: "It is my deep honor and privilege to serve my community and my country, and I will always be grateful to the people who have entrusted me to represent them." WAMC News got reaction from longtime Congressional reporter David Hawkings, editor-in-chief of The Fulcrum

Tags: 
Nita Lowey
David Hawkings

Related Content

Rep. Lowey Hopes For Congressional Action To Stem Gun Violence

By Allison Dunne Aug 13, 2019
Courtesy of the Office of Congresswoman Nita Lowey

New York Congresswoman Nita Lowey held a roundtable discussion Monday on gun violence. She says she will be thinking about all the input and what can be done in the House. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with the chair of the House Appropriations Committee about this and more.

Rep. Lowey Introduces Bills To End Shutdown

By Jan 6, 2019
Abir Anwar

House Democrats have released four individual bills intended to end the partial government shutdown.

Democratic House Appropriators Demand Hearing On Family Separations

By Allison Dunne Jun 20, 2018

House Appropriations Committee Ranking Democrat Nita Lowey of New York, along with ranking House Democrats on three subcommittees, have written to their Republican counterparts, regarding the Trump administration’s family separation policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Congressional Corner With Nita Lowey

By Mar 7, 2018
Congresswoman Nita Lowey
Courtesy of the Office of Congresswoman Nita Lowey

Democrats in Washington have had few options this session.

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York representative Nita Lowey wraps up her discussion with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

Congressional Corner With Nita Lowey

By Mar 6, 2018
Congresswoman Nita Lowey
Courtesy of the Office of Congresswoman Nita Lowey

There appears to be a generation gap on the left.

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York representative Nita Lowey continues her discussion with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. 