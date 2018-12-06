Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By 37 minutes ago

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Ralph Breaks the Internet"

Upcoming:
Dr. Seuss’ "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" - Proctors, Schenectady, Thursday 12/6 at 1:30 and 7 PM, through Sunday 12/9
Jerry Seinfeld - Stanley Theatre, Utica, Thursday 12/6, 7 PM
Soweto Gospel Choir: Songs of the Free in honor of Nelson Mandela Centennial - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Thursday 12/6, 7:30 PM
1st Friday Albany - Lark Street Area, Albany, Friday 12/7, 5-9 PM
"A Christmas Story" - Home Made Theater, Spa Little Theater, Saratoga Springs, Friday 12/7 at 7:30 PM through Dec. 16
John Scofield’s Combo 66 - The Egg, Albany, Friday 12/7, 8 PM
Close Encounters With Music: Mozart and Schubert—Marzipan and the “Trout” - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Saturday 12/8, 6 PM
Jonathan Biss, piano (performing Haydn, Beethoven, Mozart and Schumann) - Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, Sunday 12/9, 3 PM
Josh White, Jr. Christmas Spirit - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 12/9, 7 PM
"The Muppet Christmas Carol" - Palace Theatre, Albany, Monday 12/10, 7 PM

New movies: "Schindler’s List" 25th Anniversary

Tags: 
shawn stone
arts and culture
movie
theater
concert
music
classical music
christmas
holiday