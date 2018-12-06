Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Ralph Breaks the Internet"

Upcoming:

Dr. Seuss’ "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" - Proctors, Schenectady, Thursday 12/6 at 1:30 and 7 PM, through Sunday 12/9

Jerry Seinfeld - Stanley Theatre, Utica, Thursday 12/6, 7 PM

Soweto Gospel Choir: Songs of the Free in honor of Nelson Mandela Centennial - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Thursday 12/6, 7:30 PM

1st Friday Albany - Lark Street Area, Albany, Friday 12/7, 5-9 PM

"A Christmas Story" - Home Made Theater, Spa Little Theater, Saratoga Springs, Friday 12/7 at 7:30 PM through Dec. 16

John Scofield’s Combo 66 - The Egg, Albany, Friday 12/7, 8 PM

Close Encounters With Music: Mozart and Schubert—Marzipan and the “Trout” - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Saturday 12/8, 6 PM

Jonathan Biss, piano (performing Haydn, Beethoven, Mozart and Schumann) - Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, Sunday 12/9, 3 PM

Josh White, Jr. Christmas Spirit - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 12/9, 7 PM

"The Muppet Christmas Carol" - Palace Theatre, Albany, Monday 12/10, 7 PM

New movies: "Schindler’s List" 25th Anniversary