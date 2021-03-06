Crummey Steps Down As Justice In Bid To Replace Mahan As Colonie Town Supervisor

The race to replace retiring Colonie Town Supervisor Paula Mahan is taking shape. The town Republican Party says Peter Crummey will step down as town justice to run. The Democrats are backing Kelly Mateja to replace Mahan, a Democrat who has served as supervisor in the Albany County town since 2008. Mahan won re-election by about 100 votes in 2019.

Crummey says he’s the best candidate for the job, citing decades of service including 21 on the bench and time as a county legislator and town attorney. Crummey spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus on Friday.