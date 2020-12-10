COVID Deaths At Pittsfield Nursing Home Rise To 32

The nursing and rehabilitation center Hillcrest Commons in Pittsfield, Massachusetts had 32 COVID-19 related deaths as of Wednesday.

The new numbers out of the Valentine Road facility are up by eight since Sunday.

“We now have 48 recovered residents and 78 positive residents in-house," said Berkshire Healthcare spokesperson Lisa Gaudet. "We have 41 staff that have also recovered and we have about another 14 over the next few days that will be also hitting that milestone, which we’re really happy about to welcome those folks back into the facility.”

Active cases at another Berkshire Healthcare-managed facility, Lenox’s Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center, have dropped from around 50 to around 40 since the weekend.