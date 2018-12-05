Couple Pledges Money To Establish Scholarship Fund At SUNY New Paltz

An endowed scholarship fund is being established at the State University of New York at New Paltz. It is in honor of the Smiley family, who has lived in New Paltz for almost 150 years as the owners and operators of the Mohonk Mountain House.

SUNY New Paltz Foundation chair Michael Keegan and his spouse Mary Keegan are supporting the establishment of the Smiley Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, a permanently endowed fund for SUNY New Paltz students who are employees or family of employees at nearby Mohonk Mountain House. The Keegans have pledged $50,000 to the SUNY New Paltz Foundation to establish the fund, which will enable the Foundation to issue the first scholarship in 2019. One student will receive $2,000 from the Smiley Fund in each of the first two years of its existence, and the fund will support at least one scholarship annually in subsequent years.