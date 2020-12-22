 Congressman-Elect Jones Will Be On The LGBTQ Caucus, Judiciary Committee | WAMC

Congressman-Elect Jones Will Be On The LGBTQ Caucus, Judiciary Committee

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • NY-17 Congressman-elect Mondaire Jones
    NY-17 Congressman-elect Mondaire Jones
    Courtesy of Mondaire Jones

A Congressman-elect in New York’s Hudson Valley has been appointed to a certain caucus as well as the House Judiciary Committee.

Democrat Mondaire Jones will co-chair the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus. Jones, along with another openly gay Congressman-elect, Richie Torres, will be the caucus’ first Black co-chairs. Other co-chairs include Democratic Hudson Valley Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney. And Jones will make history in January when he becomes the first openly gay Black member of Congress to serve on the House Judiciary Committee. Jones will represent the 17th District, succeeding longtime Representative Nita Lowey, who did not seek re-election. Jones, a Harvard Law School graduate, is a former litigator in the Westchester County Law Department and former Department of Justice staffer during the Obama Administration.

Mondaire Jones

