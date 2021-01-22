 Congressional Corner With David Hawkings | WAMC
Congressional Corner With David Hawkings

  • David Hawkings
Washington has had a seismic few weeks.

In today’s Congressional Corner, David Hawkings of The Fulcrum speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.


