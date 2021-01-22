Related Program: The Roundtable Congressional Corner With David Hawkings By Alan Chartock • 1 hour ago Related Program: The Roundtable ShareTweetEmail provided / provided Listen Listening... / 8:47 Washington has had a seismic few weeks. In today’s Congressional Corner, David Hawkings of The Fulcrum speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. Tags: Congressional CornerDavid Hawkingsthe fulcrumShareTweetEmail Related Content Congressional Corner With Richard Neal By Alan Chartock • Jan 21, 2021 public domain / Public Domain Listen Listening... / 9:34 A new administration is coming in. In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal of the 1st district wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview with was recorded January 11. Congressional Corner With Richard Neal By Alan Chartock • Jan 18, 2021 public domain / Public Domain Listen Listening... / 9:56 The safety of the U.S. Capitol is in question. In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal of the 1st district continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview with was recorded January 11. Congressional Corner With Jim McGovern By Alan Chartock • Jan 12, 2021 public domain / public domain Listen Listening... / 8:34 Western Massachusetts is keeping its clout in the new Congress. In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from the second district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This conversation was recorded January 6, just before the mob descended on the capitol.