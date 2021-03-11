 Carl Zimmer Searches For What It Means To Be Alive In New Book | WAMC
Carl Zimmer Searches For What It Means To Be Alive In New Book

We all assume we know what life is, but the more scientists learn about the living world, the harder it is to define. Whether it’s a fertilized egg or a tree, scientists have had a hard time agreeing on a definition that would universally apply.

In his new book, "Life's Edge: The Search for What It Means to Be Alive," New York Times bestselling author and columnist Carl Zimmer takes readers on a journey from Mother Nature’s most awe-inspiring creations to the most cutting-edge research in search of an answer.

