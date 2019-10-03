Capital Rep Previews Its New Location

Albany's Capital Repertory Theatre has staged a preview of its new location on North Pearl Street. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas was there.

Cap Rep announced the public phase of its $13.5 million campaign to complete renovation of new space at 251 North Pearl Street, a building that once housed a National Biscuit Company bakery.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says the Livingston Square location advances her equity agenda and adds to efforts to remake Albany as a walkable city. "Looking around and seeing what is happening in downtown Albany and recognizing that not only is this building a treasure, but the transformation and the transformative nature of the arts can really be demonstrated here in this neighborhood. This is a neighborhood that is mixed income. We have hundreds of apartments being built within walking distance, and to show my support for the theater on Tuesday, I moved in to a house on First Street. That is also walking distance."

The 40-year-old Rep has launched public campaign to raise an additional $650,000 in funding to complete renovations, in anticipation of a July 2020 opening. "I gotta say, 'can you believe this place?' because I can't, and it's really cool. I love the ambience, I love the, uh, how it's going to be warm and yet really kinda hip, you know, and one thing I would say for our current space, it's not that hip."

Producing Artistic Director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill says the REP's mission is to create meaningful theater with an authentic connection to the community. "We'll have an elevator in the building for the first time. We'll have a cafe and an on-site box office that are open during all business hours. And on the second floor, the Peg and Jim Miller Angel Lounge will be open for donors. And we will also have new administrative offices. I have to say that again because I have a window for the first time in my life. OK, we'll have beautiful dressing rooms to better serve our guests and our artists. We'll have up-to-date shops where we will make costumes and stage properties in this building on the second floor, and we will have a beautiful 300-seat main stage theatre."

Mancinelli-Cahill added the facility will offer increased accessibility, a dozen restrooms, as well as a 70-seat black box theatre for "more intimate productions" and serve as a rehearsal space.