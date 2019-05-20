Brewing In New York State

New York State, the fourth most populous state in the country, is divided into eleven different regions. Pair that with the state’s diverse geography – the Catskill and Adirondack Mountains, lowlands, eleven finger lakes, and borders of two great lakes – and one can understand the variety of brewing styles across New York.

As breweries from across NYS are meeting this week at the State Capitol, we meet several brewers from across our region. To discuss all the happening in the industry, we welcome Chris Ericson of Lake Placid Pub and Brewery and Big Slide Brewery and president of the New York State Brewers Association, Author and Culinary Institute of America Professor John Fischer from the Brewery at The Culinary Institute of America, and Kevin Mullen of Rare Form Brewing Company.