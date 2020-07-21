Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.
List:
- Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby
- The Last Flight by Julie Clark
- The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune
- No Presents Please: Mumbai Stories by Jayant Kaikini, translated by Tejaswini Niranjana
- You Again by Debra Jo Immergut
- Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier
- Swan Song: An Odyssey by Lisa Alther
- Black Death at the Golden Gate: The Race to Save America from the Bubonic Plague by David K. Randall