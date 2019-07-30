Related Program: 
Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore

   Today's Book Picks list comes from Necole Zemp of The Northshire Bookstore.

List:
"The Field Guide to the North American Teenager" by Ben Philippe
Star Wars "Are You Scared, Darth Vader?" by Adam Rex
"Max and the Midknights" by Lincoln Peirce
"The Chupacabras of the Río Grande" (The Unicorn Rescue Society #4) by by Adam Gidwitz and David Bowles, illustrated by Hatem Aly
"Lincoln's Grave Robbers" by Steve Sheinkin
"Ghost Boys" by Jewell Parker Rhodes
"Arrr, Mustache Baby!" by Bridget Heos, illustrated by Joy Ang

Book Picks - Battenkill Books

By Jul 23, 2019
Book covers for the books listed below on this page

  This week's Book Picks come from Connie Brooks of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY.

List:
“Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead
“A Boy and His Dog at the End of the World” by C. A. Fletcher
“Big Sky” by Kate Atkinson
“Shadowlands: Fear and Freedom at the Oregon Standoff” by Anthony McCann
“Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss” by Margaret Renkl
“A Stitch in Time” by Daphne Kalmar
“The Someone New” by Jill Twiss, Eg Keller

Upcoming event: "Dannemora" by Charles Gardner - Wednesday, 7/24 at 7 p.m.

Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

By Jul 16, 2019
Book covers for the books listed below on this page

  This week's Book Picks come to us from Joan Grenier of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

List:
“The Great Alone: Walking the Pacific Crest Trail” by Tim Voors
“Feast Your Eyes” by Myla Goldberg
“Giants of the Monsoon Forest: Living and Working with Elephants” by Jacob Shell
“Flight Portfolio” by Julie Orringer
“Reckoning The Epic Battle Against Sexual Abuse and Harassment” by Linda Hirshman - Event 7/16

Book Picks - The Book Loft

By Jul 9, 2019
Book covers for the books listed below on this page

  This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin from The Book Loft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. 

List:
“All Systems Red” (Murderbot Diaries) by Martha Wells
“Recursion” by Blake Crouch
“The Lesson” by Cadwell Turnbull
“The Dreaming” (Sandman Universe) by Simon Spurrier
“FKA USA” by Reed King
“Wanderers” by Chuck Wendig
“My Best Friend's Exorcism” by Grady Hendrix

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

By Jul 2, 2019
Book Cover for "Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace & music" by michael lang

  Jacqueline Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
"Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace and Music" by Michael Lang - Event with Michael Lang on July 5, 7 p.m. at Emerson Resort and Spa
"The Road To Woodstock" by Michael Lang and Holly-George Warren
"Woodstock 50 Years of Peace and Music" by Daniel Bukszpan and Amalie Rothschild - event July 6 at 1 p.m.
"Back To The Garden: The Story of Woodstock and How It Changed A Generation" by Pete Fornatale
"Barefoot in Babylon: The Creation of The Music Festival" by Bob Fitz
"Woodstock Vision" by Elliott Landy
"Small Town Talk" by Barney Hoskyns
"This Wheel’s On Fire" by Levon Helm
"Never Look Back" by Alison Gaylin - event July 20, 2 p.m.
"My Life As A Rat" by Joyce Carol Oates - event July 23, 5 p.m.
"The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Abortion Service" by Laura Kaplan