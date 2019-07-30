Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore

Today's Book Picks list comes from Necole Zemp of The Northshire Bookstore.
List:
"The Field Guide to the North American Teenager" by Ben Philippe
Star Wars "Are You Scared, Darth Vader?" by Adam Rex
"Max and the Midknights" by Lincoln Peirce
"The Chupacabras of the Río Grande" (The Unicorn Rescue Society #4) by by Adam Gidwitz and David Bowles, illustrated by Hatem Aly
"Lincoln's Grave Robbers" by Steve Sheinkin
"Ghost Boys" by Jewell Parker Rhodes
"Arrr, Mustache Baby!" by Bridget Heos, illustrated by Joy Ang