Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore

This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.

List:
"Summerwater: A Novel" by Sarah Moss
"The Prophets" by Robert Jones Jr.
"What Could Be Saved: A Novel" by Liese O’Halloran Schwarz
"The Mystery of Mrs. Christie: A Novel" by Marie Benedict
"From Archie to Zack" by Vincent Kirsch
"Concrete Rose" by Angie Thomas
"Before the Ruins: A Novel" by Victoria Gosling
"Math Without Numbers" by Milo Beckman
"A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life" by George Saunders
"Amari and the Night Brothers" by B.B. Alston

