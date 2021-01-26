Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore

This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.

List:

"Summerwater: A Novel" by Sarah Moss

"The Prophets" by Robert Jones Jr.

"What Could Be Saved: A Novel" by Liese O’Halloran Schwarz

"The Mystery of Mrs. Christie: A Novel" by Marie Benedict

"From Archie to Zack" by Vincent Kirsch

"Concrete Rose" by Angie Thomas

"Before the Ruins: A Novel" by Victoria Gosling

"Math Without Numbers" by Milo Beckman

"A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life" by George Saunders

"Amari and the Night Brothers" by B.B. Alston