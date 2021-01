The Best of Our Knowledge #1582

Take one children’s author and one school librarian, and add a global pandemic, and you get a recipe for innovation. Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll hear how these two started an on-line game show that pits authors against the fans of their books.

You can watch the Author/Fan Face-Off HERE!

We’ll also look at some spring break research, and spend an Academic Minute with some artistic nuttiness.