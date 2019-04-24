Berkshires' First Retail Marijuana Store Launches Social Equity Program

Today, Silver Therapeutics in Williamstown, Massachusetts becomes Northern Berkshire County's first recreational marijuana retailer. It's the fourth store of its kind in the county. Down in Great Barrington, the county's first such store — Theory Wellness — is making a new move of its own. CEO Brandon Pollock says the company is launching a social equity program that will sponsor people trying to get into the marijuana business after being “disproportionately impacted by high rates of arrest and incarceration for cannabis-related crimes," specifically, Black and Latino populations. It's part of a larger undertaking by the state's Cannabis Control Commission, which has made building social equity a part of its mission. Pollock spoke with WAMC about what inspired the move and how much money Theory will be investing in the program.