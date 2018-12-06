"Battling Editor: The Albany Years" - A New Memoir By Harry Rosenfeld

Former Times Union editor Harry Rosenfeld has a new memoir coming out entitled "Battling Editor: The Albany Years." In 1978, Harry Rosenfeld left the Washington Post, where he oversaw the paper's standard-setting coverage of Watergate, to take charge of two daily papers under co-ownership in Albany, New York: the morning Times Union and the evening Knickerbocker News.

It was a particularly challenging moment in newspaper history. While new technologies were reducing labor costs on the production side and providing ever more sophisticated tools for journalists to practice their craft, those very same technologies would soon turn a comparatively short-lived boom into a grave threat, as ever more digitally distracted readers turned to sources other than print and other legacy media for their news.

The memoir is a follow-up to Rosenfeld's previous work, "From Kristallnacht to Watergate: Memoirs of a Newspaperman." Harry Rosenfeld -- and the character Harry Rosenfeld -- appear in both the book and film version of "All The President's Men."

Events:

December 8: Albany Institute of History & Art - 2 pm

January 8: Beverwyck in Slingerlands - 7:30 pm

January 11: William K. Sanford Town Library in Colonie - 12:15

January 27: Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs - 4 pm