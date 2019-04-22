Related Program: 
Battery Storage Study To Assess Electric Efficiency

    Village of Tupper Lake

Researchers from Clarkson University will conduct a study to determine whether two Adirondack villages can lower electricity costs by using a form of battery energy storage.

The feasibility study for Tupper Lake and Lake Placid will assess whether the villages can use a process called “peak shaving” using battery storage to reduce power use during maximum demand.  

The two villages receive a fixed amount of hydropower from the New York Power Authority and if they exceed their quota, power prices increase. The goal of the study is to determine whether battery storage can be used to keep the villages within their allocation and avoid the increased costs on the open market.

