 "Anchors In The Storm" By Jessica Laurel Kane | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

"Anchors In The Storm" By Jessica Laurel Kane

By 3 hours ago
  • Book cover for
    Jessica Laurel Kane

Jessica Laurel Kane’s "Anchors in the Storm" is a short story about hopelessness, loss, and grief but somehow finding strength and courage from the people who reach out to you in times of despair. The story is filled with illustrations and meaningful messages. This story intends to encourage and give hope, perfect for children and families experiencing hurt and sorrow.

Jessica Laurel Kane is the author-illustrator of five books for children: "The Butterfly Who Was Afraid to Fly and Other Stories," "Feed It to the Worms," "A Book of Hearts," and "The Girl Who Was Born with Glue in Her Brain." She has worked as a stop-motion animator, a special effects make-up artist on Broadway for such shows as Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, and as a commissioned sculptor.

Tags: 
jessica laurel kane
anchors in the storm
grief
anxiety
communication
hope
loss
strength
relationships
illustrated
poem

Related Content

Jessica Laurel Kane's "The Girl Who Was Born With Glue In Her Brain"

By Nov 4, 2019
Book cover for "The Girl Who Was Born With Glue in her Brain"

Jessica Laurel Kane joins us to talk about her new book, “The Girl Who Was Born with Glue in Her Brain.” It is a picture book/memoir about a girl with a handful of thoughts that keep her from being able to enjoy life as much as she would like to, and tells the story of what she eventually decides to do about it.

Jessica Kane is the author-illustrator of four books for children: "The Butterfly Who Was Afraid to Fly and Other Stories," "Feed It to the Worms," "A Book of Hearts."

"The Bridge" By Bill Konigsberg

By Nov 18, 2020
Book cover artwork for "The Bridge"
Scholastic / Scholastic

Bill Konigsberg is the author of six books for young adults, which have won awards including the Stonewall Book Award, the Sid Fleischman Award for Humor, and the Lambda Literary Award.

In his new book, "The Bridge," Aaron and Tillie don't know each other, but they are both feeling suicidal, and arrive at the George Washington Bridge at the same time, intending to jump. Aaron is a gay misfit struggling with depression and loneliness. Tillie isn't sure what her problem is -- only that she will never be good enough.

"A Liberated Mind: How To Pivot Toward What Matters" By Steven Hayes

By Feb 10, 2020
Book cover artwork for "A Liberated Mind: How to Pivot Toward What Matters"

Steven C. Hayes, Ph.D., is a professor of psychology at the University of Nevada, Reno. The author of forty-three books and more than six hundred scientific articles, he has served as president of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapy and the Association for Contextual Behavioral Science, and is one of the most cited psychologists in the world.

Dr. Hayes initiated the development of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and of Relational Frame Theory (RFT), the approach to cognition on which ACT is based.

His new book is "A Liberated Mind: How to Pivot Toward What Matters."

An Investigation Of Compulsions And Anxiety

By Mar 29, 2017
Book Cover - Can't Just Stop

Whether shopping with military precision or hanging the tea towels just so, compulsion is something most of us have witnessed in daily life. But compulsions exist along a broad continuum, and at the opposite end of these mild forms exist life altering disorders.

Sharon Begley’s Can't Just Stop: An Investigation of Compulsions is the first book of its kind to examine all of these behaviors—mild and extreme (OCD, hoarding, acquiring, exercise, even compulsions to do good)—together, as they should be, because while forms of compulsion may look incredibly different, these are actually all coping responses to varying degrees of anxiety.