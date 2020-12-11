"Anchors In The Storm" By Jessica Laurel Kane

Jessica Laurel Kane’s "Anchors in the Storm" is a short story about hopelessness, loss, and grief but somehow finding strength and courage from the people who reach out to you in times of despair. The story is filled with illustrations and meaningful messages. This story intends to encourage and give hope, perfect for children and families experiencing hurt and sorrow.

Jessica Laurel Kane is the author-illustrator of five books for children: "The Butterfly Who Was Afraid to Fly and Other Stories," "Feed It to the Worms," "A Book of Hearts," and "The Girl Who Was Born with Glue in Her Brain." She has worked as a stop-motion animator, a special effects make-up artist on Broadway for such shows as Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, and as a commissioned sculptor.