Albany Symphony Wins Second Grammy Award For Recording Of Christopher Theofanidis Work

The Albany Symphony and our buddy, David Alan Miller had a good night last night at the Grammy Awards winning a Grammy the world premiere recording of Christopher Theofanidis’ Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra. The award was for Best Classical Instrumental Solo category. The Concerto for Viola was recorded in 2018 at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

This is the fifth time in seven years that an Albany Symphony recording has received a GRAMMY nomination, winning the 2013 GRAMMY for Best Classical Instrumental Solo. To celebrate, we welcome ASO Maestro and Music Director David Alan Miller.