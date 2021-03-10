 Albany Pro Musica And Musicians Of Ma'alwyck Present "Celtic Dreams - How Can I Keep From Singing?" | WAMC
Albany Pro Musica And Musicians Of Ma'alwyck Present "Celtic Dreams - How Can I Keep From Singing?"

The Musicians of Ma’alwyck is partnering with Albany Pro Musica in a concert of traditional Celtic and American music this weekend. The program features choral and instrumental arrangements of beloved folk music from both sides of the Atlantic and can be seen on WMHT-TV or online.

And then online - after the concert – there will be a special discussion with local experts about the artistic and economic legacy, in the Capital Region and beyond, of immigrants from Ireland and across the British Isles. Rex Smith moderates a lively conversation with former state assembly member and Albany historian Jack McEneny, Dr. Elizabeth Stack, executive director of the Irish American Heritage Museum, and cultural and linguistic anthropologist Jennifer Crowley of the University at Albany. We welcome José Daniel Flores-Caraballo, Opalka Family Artistic Director of Albany Pro Musica; Rex Smith, APM Board Member; and Jack McEneny, Guest Panelist.

