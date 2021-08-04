 Albany Post Office Closing Unexpectedly | WAMC

Albany Post Office Closing Unexpectedly

By 11 minutes ago
  • Dave Lucas / WAMC

A busy Albany Post Office branch is closing next week.

Boxholders’ mail at the Academy Station on 563 New Scotland Avenue was delivered with a note indicating that the post office across from St. Peter's Hospital will permanently close on Aug. 11th.

Steve Doherty with the United States Postal Service says the landlord has opted not to renew their lease. Mail will be available for over-the-counter pickup at 450 Central Avenue.

"It's only about 1.9 miles away, I believe. And it's just been the most convenient place for them to retrieve their mail. And this is short term, because we are actively negotiating on another possible location, and we hope to reopen there very shortly back in that neighborhood."

Doherty says a new location will be announced "in the next couple of weeks."

