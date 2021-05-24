Albany Officials Announce Revitalization Of Lincoln Park Bowl

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says construction will start Wednesday on a plan to revitalize the Lincoln Park Bowl.

New soil will raise the Lincoln Park Bowl by almost 3 feet.



The improvements identified in the master plan for the downtown park are being made possible because of the excavation of dirt by the Albany Water Department Beaver Creek Clean River Project in the northwest corner of the park, aimed at reducing sewer overflows this summer.



The dirt transfer will save the city a million dollars, according to Sheehan. The Democrat says the improvements will benefit the community.



“Our kids deserve to have the best facilities and the types of facilities that people who live in other parts of this region take for granted,” she said.



City officials will work with local community organizations and neighborhood associations to solicit ideas and develop concepts for final playing field configurations.