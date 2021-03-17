Albany Mayor Gets COVID Vaccine

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan was vaccinated against COVID-19 Wednesday at the Washington Avenue Armory.
Sheehan received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine just after 2:30 p.m.
"I'm not kidding. It was absolutely painless. I know we tell our kids it's not going to hurt, but this really didn't hurt."
The Armory site is tasked with giving 1,000 shots a day to people living in underserved areas.
"We're getting some pretty decent diversity in there. I did ask the director here from FEMA who's running this site about the diversity, still not where we want it to be. But I think we also have to recognize that we've also been successful because there's more vaccine of getting it into the neighborhoods as well."
The Armory is open from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to those with appointments.