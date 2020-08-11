Albany County: Local Law B Passed

The Albany County Legislature has approved a new local Clean Air Act.

Local Law B’s backers say it will stop new waste facilities from establishing in Albany County. It would also keep Lafarge in Ravena from burning tires and trash, and Norlite in Cohoes, which burned toxic firefighting foam for two years, from burning new waste.

Former EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck:

"This is a stunning victory at 32 to 7."

Enck says 29 people expressed support during the public comment period prior to the vote with one person (from Lafarge Cement Company) opposing the law.

The bill now goes to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, who will have 30 days to sign or veto the legislation.