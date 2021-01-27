Albany Co. To Vaccinate Essential Workers Thursday

As Albany County plans to hold an essential worker COVID-19 vaccination clinic, County Executive Dan McCoy is urging residents to “stop being selfish” and wait their turn for the vaccine, instead of trying to cheat the screening system. Speaking Wednesday, the Democrat said 117,000 people in the county have gotten their first dose.

“There are a million people that live in the Capital District so think about the math behind it,” McCoy said. “We still have a long way to go and it’s going to take time. People have to be patient and they have to wait their turn.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen says there is strict enforcement of who can receive the vaccine, and residents should check the New York state vaccine website if they are unsure if they qualify for the 1B essential worker population.

“First responders, support staff for a first responder agency including fire, police, investigations, public safety communications, corrections, public K-12 school teachers,” said Whalen, listing who is deemed to be an essential worker under the vaccine rollout plan. “Licensed, registered, approved or legally-exempt childcare providers, public transit, individuals living, working or volunteering in a homeless shelter, public-facing grocery store workers and in-person college faculty and instructors.”

The County Health Department will administer the Moderna vaccine from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Times Union Center to qualifying essential workers. Those eligible can click here to sign up and for more information.