Agricultural Stewardship Association's 18th Annual Landscapes For Landsake

The Agricultural Stewardship Association will present their 18th Annual Landscapes for Landsake Art Sale & Exhibition October 12–14.

The event is a fundraiser to support local farmland conservation, and the art show features artists whose work is inspired by the region's working landscapes. It takes place in the historic barn at Maple Ridge in the hamlet of Coila, just west of the Village of Cambridge.

This year's Landscapes for Landsake features the work of Virginia McNeice (1936-2019).

Teri Ptacek is Executive Director of the Agricultural Stewardship Association and she joins us for the preview this morning along with Leah McClosky, the curator of Landscapes for Landsake.