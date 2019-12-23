Against The Odds, Artie Lange To Ring In 2020 In Albany

It’s a surprise to many people, himself included, that Artie Lange is anywhere nowadays, let alone doing standup. But Lange has proven to be the ultimate survivor. After battling addiction for 30 years, attempting suicide, and endless stints in rehab, Lange says he has been sober for almost a year.

Lange, who appeared on “Mad TV” and in movies like “Dirty Work” and “Beer League,” is probably best known for his decade on the Howard Stern show. He is coming to The Egg in Albany on New Year’s Eve, and some of the proceeds from the show will go toward The Capital Region Recovery Center.

Artie Lange was last on The Roundtable in 2013 to discuss his book “Crash and Burn.” He’s been through a lot since then, and is now hosting The Halfway House podcast.