AG James Warns Of Phone Scam Targeting Albany, Troy Residents

New York Attorney General Tish James is warning Capital Region residents about a scam that involves individuals impersonating Albany and Troy police officers.

James says there have been reports of scammers calling residents and asking for financial information to resolve fake debts or demanding money in the form of gift cards to avoid arrest on non-existent charges.

James says scammers have used technology to spoof caller ID, making it appear that the call is coming from a local police department.

Anyone who has received these calls and wishes to file a complaint can do so online on the Attorney General’s webpage or by calling 1-800-771-7755.