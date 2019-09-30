After Assault, Simon’s Rock Cancels Classes

By 5 hours ago
  • Wikipedia

Classes are cancelled at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, after authorities say a student of color was assaulted.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s office says authorities are investigating an alleged assault that occurred “in a wooded area on campus” Friday afternoon.

In an email Sunday, the college’s senior leadership said: “In response to the intensity of the last week’s events and the impact on campus, especially for our Black students, faculty, and staff, we have worked with the Black Student Union and faculty to cancel classes for the week. We will still provide opportunities to engage with one another for support and inclusion-related programming. Although there will be no classes, all faculty will be available at the times of their scheduled classes and office hours all week. They will communicate whether you can find them in their offices or another location on campus."

Vice Provost Susan Lyon said in a statement that the college is focused on “helping our community process and engage in a conversation about the events of the past week. We are committed to the care, well-being and safety of every member of our community, and we want to ensure we’re providing them the resources and support necessary. We remain in contact and responsive to the needs of law enforcement as they continue their investigation. Our primary responsibility remains unchanged—a focus on the well-being of our campus community."

The DA’s office says it’s investigating with the Great Barrington Police Department, campus security, and state police. The college will hold a community meeting on Wednesday, and says it has "supplemented our standard Campus Safety and Campus Life oversight of our campus with additional officers from the Great Barrington Police Department and from the main Bard campus. This will also ensure constant communication with the local police as they continue their investigation into the matter."

Tags: 
Bard College at Simon's Rock

Related Content

Civil Rights Activist To Discuss Nonviolent Action In Great Barrington

By Feb 18, 2016
This is a picture of Dr. Bernard Lafayette
https://simons-rock.edu/events/index.php?eID=3748

A civil rights activist who co-founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in 1960 and participated in the Freedom Rides as well as the Selma Movement is speaking in Great Barrington tonight. Dr. Bernard Lafayette will give a lecture at Bard College at Simon’s Rock at 7, detailing the Civil Rights Movement and current social change efforts. Lafayette spoke with WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Jim Levulis about his continued work setting up nonviolent centers and programs around the world.

Simon's Rock, Burlington College Among Schools Being Federally Monitored For Finances

By Apr 2, 2015
wikipedia.org

Update: On March 31, the U.S. Department of Education released a financial watch list with some 560 institutions. On April 3 the department removed 12 institutions from its heightened cash monitoring list including Bard College at Simon's Rock and Sterling College. The department's changes can be reviewed here.

The U.S. Department of Education has included a number of regional schools among roughly 560 institutions on a financial watch list.

North Adams Resident Calls Vandalism A Racist Act

By Aug 9, 2019
The official seal of the North Adams Police Department.
North Adams Police Department

The victim of a vandalism incident in North Adams, which she and others say was racially motivated, says it’s not the first time she and her family have experienced such abuse. 