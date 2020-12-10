Adirondack Ski Legend Dies

Paul Smith’s College has announced the death of one of its original ski team athletes. Natalie Bombard LeDuc died December 8 at the age of 90.

She won the NY state Slalom Ski Championship when she was 18.

She then competed on the Paul Smith’s College ski team and after graduating attended and raced for St. Lawrence University.

She returned to Paul Smith’s to teach physical education and is generally known as “the woman who taught Saranac Lake to ski.”

LeDuc is a founding member of the International Skiing Historical Association and is considered a trailblazer in developing ski instruction for the developmentally disabled.