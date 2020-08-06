 51% #1619: A Woman Writes A Public Letter To Her Stalker; A Dance Of Healing | WAMC
51%

51% #1619: A Woman Writes A Public Letter To Her Stalker; A Dance Of Healing

By Allison Dunne 50 seconds ago

On this week’s 51%, a professor and researcher on topics related to Title IX and sexual assault publishes a letter to her stalker, and a woman talks about living under a VA tent.

Two years. That’s how long Donna Freitas’s graduate school mentor, a priest and celebrated scholar, stalked her. Last year, Freitas released her book “Consent: A Memoir of Unwanted Attention.” (Little, Brown and Company Aug. 2019) She says writing the memoir made her feel more powerful than she had ever felt, and she wasn’t afraid of him anymore. After years of fearing contact with her stalker, she was ready to speak directly to him. Her newest publication, “Dear Professor: A Woman’s Letter to her Stalker (Scribd April 2020), allows her to do just that. Freitas spoke with 51%’s Elizabeth Hill about her memoir “Consent,” and how it led to her new letter “Dear Professor.” 

That was author and scholar Donna Freitas speaking with 51%’s Elizabeth Hill. Freitas’ new publication is “Dear Professor: A Woman’s Letter to Her Stalker.” It is published by Scribd. 

In Los Angeles, the Department of Veterans Affairs is trying a new way to help homeless veterans. It's allowing them to live in tents on the VA campus, where they can also receive food, health care and other services. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it's a model that could expand outside the VA. Matt Tinoco reports for the American Homefront Project. 

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. 

University of Minnesota professor Brenda Child heard a story growing up on the Red Lake reservation about a sick girl and the vision her father received of a dress and a dance that would — and did — heal her. Professor Child wanted to know if that story gave a clue to the origins of the Ojibwe jingle dress and dance of healing during the Spanish flu epidemic. Here’s Britt Aamodt.  

That's our show for this week. Thanks to Tina Renick for production assistance. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock. Our theme music is Glow in the Dark by Kevin Bartlett. This show is a national production of Northeast Public Radio. If you'd like to hear this show again, sign up for our podcast, or visit the 51% archives on our web site at wamc.org.

51%
Allison Dunne

