 "2034: A Novel Of The Next World War" By Admiral James Stavridis And Elliot Ackerman | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

"2034: A Novel Of The Next World War" By Admiral James Stavridis And Elliot Ackerman

By 26 minutes ago

Retired Admiral James Stavridis and author Elliot Ackerman join us this morning to discuss their new book: "2034: A Novel of the Next World War."

Admiral Stavridis spent more than 30 years in the U.S. Navy, rising to the rank of four-star admiral and who served as the Supreme Allied Commander at NATO. Elliot Ackerman is the author of several novels, including "Dark at the Crossing," which was a finalist for the National Book Award, and most recently, "Waiting for Eden."

They are here to discuss what it is like writing a novel on the next world war, the lessons it offers national security professionals and policymakers, and key points in the backstory that precipitated the march to this fictional but highly realistic portrayal of the next world war.

Admiral James Stavridis and Elliot Ackerman join us.

Tags: 
world war
future
novel
admiral james stavridis
elliot ackerman
navy
united states navy
admiral
NATO
author
national security
globalism
conflict
policy

Related Content

The History And Geopolitics Of The World’s Oceans

By Jun 19, 2017
Book Cover - Sea Power

Admiral James Stavridis is one of the most admired admirals of his generation and the only admiral to serve as Supreme Allied Commander at NATO. His new book Sea Power: The History and Geopolitics of the World’s Oceans takes readers on a voyage through the world’s most important bodies of water, providing the story of naval power as a driver of human history and a crucial element in our current geopolitical path. 

A retired 4-star admiral with 35 years of active service in the Navy, Stavridis served as the Supreme Allied Commander for Global Operations at NATO from 2009 to 2013. Again, his new book is Sea Power: The History and Geopolitics of the World’s Oceans

Patricia Highsmith's Biographer Richard Bradford

By Jan 26, 2021
Book cover for "Devils, Lusts and Strange Desires: The Life of Patricia Highsmith"
Bloomsbury Publishing / Bloomsbury Publishing

Patricia Highsmith is lauded as the author of the unparalleled psychological thrillers “Strangers on a Train” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” “The Price of Salt,” her classic story of erotic obsession, has made Highsmith an icon of lesbian fiction in the six decades since its publication. But the woman behind the works was a self-destructive and malicious alcoholic.

In an interview after Patricia Highsmith’s death in 1995, her onetime publisher Otto Penzler said, “Highsmith was a mean, cruel, hard, unlovable, unloving human being … I could never penetrate how any human being could be that relentlessly ugly … But her books? Brilliant.”

In his groundbreaking new biography, “Devils, Lusts and Strange Desires: The Life of Patricia Highsmith,” Richard Bradford outlines the contradiction that was Patricia Highsmith “the woman” and Patricia Highsmith “the author,” delving into her exploitive relationships with women, her vocal anti-Semitism, and her complicated relationship to her own sexuality. In the process he unravels a complicated personal life that informed some of the darkest and most innovative fiction of the twentieth century.

The Book Show #1692 - Anne Tyler

By Dec 22, 2020
Book cover for "Redhead by the Side of the Road"

Welcome to the Book Show, a celebration of reading and writers, I'm Joe Donahue. Anne Tyler is one of America's very best living novelists, and one of the world's most loved. She has written 23 novels, sold more than 11 million copies. Her 20th book “A Spool of Blue Thread” was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize. Her 11th, “Breathing Lessons” won the Pulitzer Prize. Her other bestsellers include “The Accidental Tourist”, “Say Maybe”, “Dinner at the Homesick Restaurant” and most recently, “Vinegar Girl” and “Clock Dance”.

The themes she continues to return to involve marriage, family dynamics, sibling relationships, growing old, and dying. She sets her stories where she lives in Baltimore, Maryland. Her latest titled “Redhead by the Side of the Road” is no exception. The novel focuses on routine-obsessed 44 year-old Micah Mortimer, whose life is about to be thrown out of whack. The novel is about misperception second chances and the sometimes elusive power of human connections. Again, the new novel is “Redhead by the Side of the Road” and it is a great thrill to welcome Anne Tyler to The Book Show.

The Book Show #1694 - Emily St. John Mandel

By Jan 5, 2021
Book cover for "The Glass Hotel"

Joe Donahue: Emily St. John Mandel is the award winning author of “Station 11”. Her new novel, “The Glass Hotel” is set at the glittering intersection of two seemingly disparate events, a massive Ponzi scheme collapse and the mysterious disappearance of a woman from a ship at sea. In the story of crisis and survival, Mandel takes readers through often hidden landscapes, campgrounds for the near homeless, underground electronica clubs, the business of international shipping service and luxury hotels, and life in a federal prison. “The Glass Hotel” is a portrait of greed and guilt, love and delusion, ghosts and unintended consequences and the infinite ways we search for meaning in our lives.