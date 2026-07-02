Revolutionary War Heroes 7/2/26

We talk about regional heroes of the Revolutionary War with historians Kathy Sheehan, Susan Leath and Lauren Roberts. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Kathryn Sheehan is the Executive Director of the Hart Cluett Museum and the Rensselaer County & Troy City Historian. A native of Troy, NY, Kathy’s career at the museum began as an intern from the Public History Program at SUNY Albany. She is currently working on a publication titled: “Architecture Worth Saving in Rensselaer County Revisited, 50 years Later.” Kathryn has lectured on various local history topics including, Uncle Sam the Man & the Legend, the Underground Railroad, Public Health, Woman Suffrage, Agriculture and the changing landscape of the county. Kathy is often seen giving tours through downtown Troy, and Oakwood Cemetery.

Lauren Roberts earned a dual Bachelor’s Degree in Anthropology and American Studies from Skidmore College and an M.A. in Public History from the University at Albany. She currently serves as the Saratoga County Historian, a position she has held since 2009. In 2017, she co-produced the documentary Harnessing Nature: Building the Great Sacandaga, which chronicles the creation of New York’s largest reservoir. In 2019, Lauren signed on as co-host for the award-winning podcast A New York Minute in History. She currently serves as Chair of the Saratoga County 250th Commission and as a member of the New York State 250th Commission.

Susan Leath served as Bethlehem’s Town Historian for over 15 years before stepping down in December of 2022. She is the immediate past president of the Bethlehem Historical Association where she has been an active member since 1995. She is currently working with the exhibits team. Susan is the author of three books: Bethlehem, Historic Tales of Bethlehem New York and Bethlehem People and Places. Her current project involves investigating Revolutionary War soldiers “from” Bethlehem. Visit her blog at BethlehemNYHistory.blogspot.com for her latest writings.