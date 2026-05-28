Science Forum 5/28/26

Something in our physical world puzzling you? The scientists are back to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time: 1-800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@wamc.org

Joining us today:

Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.

professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill. Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.

retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics. Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years

professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years Kevin Knuth - Associate Professor of Physics at the University at Albany. His fields of expertise include Information Physics.

- Associate Professor of Physics at the University at Albany. His fields of expertise include Information Physics. Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org