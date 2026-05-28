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Vox Pop

Science Forum 5/28/26

Published May 28, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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WAMC

Something in our physical world puzzling you? The scientists are back to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time: 1-800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@wamc.org

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
  • Kevin Knuth - Associate Professor of Physics at the University at Albany. His fields of expertise include Information Physics.
  • Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Tags
Vox Pop physicsastronomybiologychemistrygeologyElectrical Engineering
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