Ethics and philosophy of A.I. with Dr. Alessandra Buccella

There have been many discussions about the technical underpinnings of Artificial Intelligence. Today we talk about the ethics and philosophy of AI with Dr. Alessandra Buccella, Assistant Professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University at Albany. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Buccella's main areas of expertise are the philosophy of mind and the philosophy of artificial intelligence. Her current research develops along two main 'tracks'. The first track focuses on the ethical and social implications of AI technologies: how extensive use of AI impacts humans' ability to develop the critical thinking skills and emotional resilience needed to live a good life, and how the mere availability of powerful AI technologies affect people's conception of moral, social, and political responsibility.

The second track is centered on the relationship between advanced AI systems like Large Language Models and the human brain: one of her ongoing research projects investigates whether we can really figure out how these machines 'think' and whether looking at the internal functioning of LLMs can provide any meaningful insight into how the human brain works.