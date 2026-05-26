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Vox Pop

Physical Therapy with Matthew Goodemote 5/26/26

Published May 26, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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WAMC

Physical therapist Matthew Goodemote joins us to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

Matthew Goodemote, in WAMC's Studio A
WAMC
Matthew Goodemote

Call the show at 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Matthew Goodemote is a physical therapist and sports performance expert with 29 years of clinical experience. 

Matthew holds a Diploma in the McKenzie Method and is the owner of Goodemote Physical Therapy and Sports Performance. 

He specializes in spine care, injury prevention, and sports rehabilitation, helping active individuals and competitive athletes maximize their physical performance.

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Vox Pop Physical TherapyMatthew Goodemote
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