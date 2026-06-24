© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

WAMC On the Road: Vox Pop Gardening Show 04/22/26

Published June 24, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Vox Pop's Ray Graf hosted a special Vox Pop Gardening Show On-The-Roadshow event at the Landis Arboretum in Esperance, New York on April 22nd, 2026. A splendid time was had by all!

Our popular Vox Pop Gardening Show headed out on the road to take root at the Landis Arboretum on Earth Day. Ray and the gardening show all-stars looked at your odd plants, fielded your most fertile questions, and dished the dirt with our agricultural experts.

Featuring

Ray Graf - WAMC

Fred Breglia - Landis Arboretum

Dale-Ila Riggs - The Berry Patch

Greg Ward - Ward's Nursery

Tags
Vox Pop Landis Arboretum
Related Content
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    WAMC On the Road: Vox Pop Antiques Appraisal Show 9/10/25
    Vox Pop's Ray Graf hosted a special Vox Pop Antique Appraisal On-The-Roadshow event at the Hart Cluett Museum in Troy, New York on August 26, 2025. A splendid time was had by all!
  • The Roundtable
    WAMC On the Road: Communities in Conversation, 'Does Music Matter?'
    Aaron Shellow-Lavine
    On March 22, WAMC On the Road presented a special conversation at historic Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York. A panel of experts attempted to answer the question “Does music matter?” (spoiler: Yes, it does.) by exploring topics surrounding music as a path to healing, empathy and health.Lead by WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine, the participants were Caffè Lena Executive Director Sarah Craig, Associate Professor in the Psychology Department and Neuroscience Program at Skidmore College Dr. Dominique Vuvan, and folk-musician and educator Dan Berggren.
  • The Roundtable
    The Roundtable Live from BIFF: A farewell for the producer of The Roundtable Sarah LaDuke
    Joe Donahue, Sarah LaDuke
    Today is the last day of the producer of The Roundtable Sarah LaDuke. She has worked at WAMC for 20 years and worked on the Roundtable for 18. Her career at WAMC has been amazing and extensive. She has done countless interviews with organizations, artists, musicians, Broadway stars, authors, and the list goes on. She also worked hard behind the scenes to make The Roundtable run smoothy all these years.She will be sorely missed, but her history and career at the station will live forever.