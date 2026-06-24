WAMC On the Road: Vox Pop Gardening Show 04/22/26

Vox Pop's Ray Graf hosted a special Vox Pop Gardening Show On-The-Roadshow event at the Landis Arboretum in Esperance, New York on April 22nd, 2026. A splendid time was had by all!

Our popular Vox Pop Gardening Show headed out on the road to take root at the Landis Arboretum on Earth Day. Ray and the gardening show all-stars looked at your odd plants, fielded your most fertile questions, and dished the dirt with our agricultural experts.

Featuring

Ray Graf - WAMC

Fred Breglia - Landis Arboretum

Dale-Ila Riggs - The Berry Patch

Greg Ward - Ward's Nursery