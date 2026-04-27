© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.
The Roundtable

WAMC On the Road: Communities in Conversation, “Does Music Matter?”

By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published April 27, 2026 at 10:21 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kayla Sacco
/
WAMC
Caffe Lena Music Panel

On March 22, WAMC On the Road presented a special conversation at historic Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York. A panel of experts attempted to answer the question “Does music matter?” (spoiler: Yes, it does.) by exploring topics surrounding music as a path to healing, empathy and health.

Lead by WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine, the participants were Caffè Lena Executive Director Sarah Craig, Associate Professor in the Psychology Department and Neuroscience Program at Skidmore College Dr. Dominique Vuvan, and folk-musician and educator Dan Berggren.

Tags
The Roundtable musicpanelcaffe lenaHealth
Stay Connected
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
See stories by Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Bob Spitz's highly anticipated 'The Rolling Stones: The Biography' gives some satisfaction
    Joe Donahue
    Bob Spitz has built a reputation for capturing the lives of iconic lives of artists with depth and narrative drive. Most notably and his bestselling biography ‘The Beatles,’ now he turns his attention to another seismic force in music history, The Rolling Stones. In this new biography Spitz traces the band’s evolution from scrappy blues devotees to 1960s London to global rock titans with the focus on the creative tensions, cultural impact, and enduring mystique of figures like Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. The book offers a vivid portrait of a band that didn’t just define an era but continues to shape an era. Bob Spitz is the award-winning author of the biographies ‘the Beatles,’ ‘Led Zeppelin,’ ‘Dearie: The Remarkable Life of Julia Child’ and many other non-fiction books including a screenplay. The new book is ‘The Rolling Stones: The Biography’ it is published by Penguin Press.
  • The Roundtable
    National Poetry Month: 'Startlement' -- new and selected poems by Ada Limón
    Joe Donahue
    There aren’t many contemporary poets who have name recognition beyond poetry circles, but Ada Limón, a MacArthur fellow and former two-term poet laureate of the United States, certainly does. Limón is one of the most decorated poets working today. A winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award and the recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship, a finalist for the National book Award, and the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award as well as the Griffin Poetry Prize. Her latest project is the book ‘Startlement: New and Selected Poems’ and it is published by Milkweed Editions.
  • The Roundtable
    Jim Windolf's new book is 'Where the Music Had to Go: How Bob Dylan and the Beatles Changed Each Other and the World'
    Joe Donahue
    Acclaimed ‘New York Times’ journalist Jim Windolf has just written a dual biography of Bob Dylan and The Beatles. It dives into the surprising, supportive, and occasionally rivalrous, and always fertile relationship between Dylan and The Beatles. Uncovering how they inspired and transformed each other as songwriters, recording artists, and cultural icons. The name of the new book is ‘Where the Music Had to Go: How Bob Dylan and the Beatles Changed Each Other and the World.’