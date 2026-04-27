WAMC On the Road: Communities in Conversation, “Does Music Matter?”

On March 22, WAMC On the Road presented a special conversation at historic Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York. A panel of experts attempted to answer the question “Does music matter?” (spoiler: Yes, it does.) by exploring topics surrounding music as a path to healing, empathy and health.

Lead by WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine, the participants were Caffè Lena Executive Director Sarah Craig, Associate Professor in the Psychology Department and Neuroscience Program at Skidmore College Dr. Dominique Vuvan, and folk-musician and educator Dan Berggren.