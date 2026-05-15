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Vox Pop

Food Friday 5/15/26: Aneesa Waheed

Published May 15, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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Aneesa Waheed holds her "Easy Moroccan Cookbook"
Photo courtesy of Tara Kitchen
Aneesa Waheed holds her "Easy Moroccan Cookbook"

We welcome back Aneesa Waheed, an entrepreneur, world traveler, author, and an expert in Moroccan cooking. She'll tell us about her latest culinary endeavors and take your calls. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Aneesa Waheed owns and operates Tara Kitchen in Schenectady, Troy, New York City, and India.

Aneesa is the author of "Easy Moroccan Cookbook," which explores traditional cuisine from across the country's diverse regions and try creative dishes that use Moroccan flavors in exciting and inventive ways. It features beginner-friendly guidance and simple recipes you'll need for success, beginning with an overview of Moroccan cuisine and culture, and offers tips for sourcing Moroccan staple ingredients.

More about Aneesa Waheed (from tarakitchen.com)

Her mastery of sweet and savory flavors and inventive take on Moroccan cuisine has brought her considerable acclaim: She’s earned 40 Under 40, Rising Star Chef, Women who mean Business Award etc. and has been featured in several Food TV Network shows including Beat Bobby Flay, Kitchen Crash and Guy Fieri’s Grocery Games.

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Vox Pop Food FridayAneesa WaheedMoroccan cuisine
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