Food Friday 3/6/26: Kizzy Williams-Francisco

Allie B's Cozy Kitchen Kizzy Williams-Francisco

We welcome back Kizzy Williams-Francisco of Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen to discuss soul food, southern cooking, and answer your cooking questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@wamc.org

Kizzy Williams-Francisco is a philanthropist, entrepreneur and a great cook. With southern recipes passed down through generations, Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen is an Albany favorite. The success of Allie B's has led Kizzy to open Allie B’s Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, which offers top-quality produce in downtown Albany. Her renowned Mac and Cheese is now available at over one hundred stores in six states.

Allie B's is named for the late Allie Bee Bethea, a native of South Carolina. In the 1960s, Allie Bee brought her unique recipes and style to Manhattan and began catering and selling food on the streets of Harlem. Allie Bee cooked for numerous prominent religious officials, City Council officials, State Legislators, Congressional Representatives, and a New York City Mayor and New York State Governor. The tradition now continues through her daughter, Kizzy, who has transplanted her mother's recipes to New York's Capital Region.