Vox Pop

Medical Monday 1/5/26: Vascular Surgery with Dr. Yaron Sternbach

Published January 5, 2026 at 1:42 PM EST
Dr. Yaron Sternbach
St. Peter's Vascular Associates
Dr. Yaron Sternbach

We talk vascular surgery with Dr. Yaron Sternbach of St. Peter's Vascular Associates. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at showtime (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Yaron Sternbach specializes in minimally invasive and endovascular procedures for the entire scope of vascular disorders. He is a graduate of McGill University Faculty of Medicine. He completed a residency at Tufts-New England Medical Center and completed fellowships at Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Southern Illinois University, and Johns Hopkins Hospital.

