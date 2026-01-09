Food Friday 1/9/26: Cheese with Shaleena Bridgham, Mary Rizzo and John Fischer

It's cheese time again! We welcome Shaleena Bridgham of Four Fat Fowl, retired CIA prof John Fischer and Mary Rizzo of The Cheese Traveler to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at 2pm and talk cheese with us. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Located in Stephentown, NY, Four Fat Fowl is run by a family of self-described maniacal cheese lovers. Four Fat Foul reflects a commitment to making locally-sourced, handcrafted cheeses of the finest quality.

The Cheese Traveler, located in Albany, is a purveyor of fine, hand-crafted domestic and imported traditional cheeses, charcuterie (cured meats), sandwiches, pantry items, and local organic meats in a European-style cheese setting. All cheese and charcuterie can be tasted before purchase and is cut to order by knowledgeable cheese mongers.

A longtime professor from the Culinary Institute of America, John Fischer is the author of Kitchen Pro Series: Guide to Cheeses Identification, Classification, and Utilization. It is a very handy guide to purchasing and utilizing cheese for professional chefs, foodservice personnel, culinarians, and food enthusiasts.