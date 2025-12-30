Physical Therapy with Matthew Goodemote 12/30/25

Physical therapist Matthew Goodemote joins us to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

WAMC Matthew Goodemote

Call the show at 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Matthew Goodemote is a highly respected orthopedic physical therapist with over 25 years of experience specializing in treating back and neck pain and sports injuries. His expertise extends to working with a diverse range of athletes, including professionals, Olympians, Division 1 and All-American athletes, triathletes, elite runners, and dedicated weekend warriors.

Matthew holds prestigious credentials, including being a Diplomat from the McKenzie Institute, achieving Titleist Performance Institute certifications in golf performance, and earning a Certification in Applied Functional Sciences. His individualized approach focuses on enhancing athletic performance, preventing injuries, and promoting rapid recovery, all tailored to the unique needs of each athlete.

Matthew is also the founder of Goodemote Sports & Performance, where he works with active individuals and collaborates with local high schools to establish strength and conditioning programs designed to optimize athletic performance and reduce injury risks for student-athletes.

In addition to his clinical and entrepreneurial achievements, Matthew is an internationally recognized speaker. He shares his knowledge on sports performance, injury prevention, and recovery strategies. His mission is to empower athletes at all levels to reach their peak performance while minimizing the risk of injury through personalized, science-backed training and recovery programs.